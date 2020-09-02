Milton Jackson, Sr., 89, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence with his lovely wife, Lois Jackson by his side.
Milton was born on November 14, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Richard Jackson, Jr. and Willie Mae Goode Jackson.
Milton was fondly known as “Topsy” or “Topcat”. Milton loved wearing his hats and was always a fancy dresser. Milton was a longtime employee of Sterling Chemicals until his retirement.
Milton is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene Jackson, Sr., Jimmy Jackson, Gui O’Neal Jackson and sister, Deborah Jackson Lee, daughter, Brenda Jackson and sons, James Jackson and Joseph Jackson.
Left to celebrate his legacy are: his devoted wife, Lois Jackson; daughters, Iletha Stovall, Cynthia Jackson; sons, Milton Jackson, Jr. (wife, Lisa), Paul Jackson, William Jackson and Rodger Jackson (partner, Sharon Howard); stepsons, Anthony Lefear, Larry Thomas and Calvin Thomas; sisters, Charlesetta Jackson Lee, Willie Vee Jackson Miller (husband, Frank), Ora Jackson Pitts; Gwendolyn Jackson Harris; brothers, Richard Jackson, John Jackson and Ronnie Jackson; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Services for Milton will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020. A visitation will open at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will take place at the chapel at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. Interment will follow the celebration at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park located at 10708 Highway 6 in Santa Fe, Texas 77510. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
