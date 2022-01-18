Jesus Angel Jesse Salinas

TEXAS CITY — Jesus Angel Salinas, “Jesse”, aged 66 years, entered our Lord’s Kingdom of Heaven on January 9, 2022 to join his parents and brother, Rene Abelardo. Jesse was born on April 9th, 1955 to Luciano Salinas, Sr. and Francisca Lozano Salinas in Galveston, Texas.
Jesse was born on an Easter Sunday. To celebrate both events, Jesse’s mother blessed him with the beautiful name of,” Jesus Angel”. In his adult life, he lived every moment fulfilling his namesake in practicing the principles of a good Christian life. “To know Jesse is to love him”, is our brother’s legacy. He was a positive, warm soul who inspired generosity from his hugs, love, and jokes to uplift whomever he encountered. Jesse’s legacy will continue to live eternally in the hearts and minds of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He was truly the life of any party with his Hawaiian shirts; an instigator of sincere happiness and laughter.
He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1973 and thereafter attended Barber College to begin a career. After learning the business, he opened a style shop in downtown Galveston named, “Uptown Barber Shop”. It was during these times that he connected with so many individuals who became lifelong friends. Jesse enjoyed participating in numerous Galveston community social events. His sphere of positive influence expanded when he relocated his business to Webster, Texas. He partnered with Carlos of NASA Barber Shop, making even more friends with his charismatic personality. He was active in the community, serving on the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Webster Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association.
He is survived by ten siblings and their respective families. Nicanor & Patricia Salinas, Englantina & Carlos Neira, Elvira & George Bermudes, Luciano Jr. & Sandra Salinas, Jose & Yolanda Salinas, Elisa & Luis Coronado, Franciska & Javier Soto, Amelia & Vicente Lopez, David Salinas, and Carmen & Cesar Andujar. A combined total of twenty-three nephews and nieces considered him a “Very Special Uncle”. Numerous cousins across the United States and Mexico are also feeling Jesse’s absence. Such was the influence of his presence to relatives near and far. Jesse always took the time to find a way to extend his well wishes via phone, text, email and online skype/zoom, especially during holidays and birthdays.
The family wishes to thank Vicky Sinclair, Jesse’s partner in life, for all the love, kindness and understanding throughout the family’s bereavement. You will always be in our hearts and minds for your goodness toward our brother. Thank you also, Sylvia Gonzalez Woods for your support and kindness during these trying times.
On January 22, 2022, at 11:00 in the morning, a memorial is scheduled at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, located at 1201 Tremont St. Galveston. The family wants to extend its appreciation to Carnes Brothers Funeral Home for fulfilling Jesse’s final wishes.
It is requested that mask be worn to the service.
