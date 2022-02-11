TEXAS CITY, TX — Roy Frederick Leldon Sanderson (90) of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born in Amarillo, TX on December 13, 1931 to Arthur B. Sanderson and Alma Vera Dudley.
They moved their family to Texas City in 1936 and lived here until after the Texas City Disaster. They moved to La Marque, TX, where he met and married the love of his life, Cecil Marie Dement, in 1952. He worked at Union Carbide on their guard force until becoming a heavy equipment operator apprentice. He, his wife and two sons moved to the Denver, CO area for 13 years, during which time he completed his training as an operator and had a daughter. He and the family returned to Texas City in 1974 where he lived out the remainder of his life. He belonged to the Operating Engineers Local #450 in the Houston area until his retirement in 1986. In 1987 he began his personal journey of recovery from chemical dependency and at the time of his passing, had been sober for 34 years. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He was a good man, always kept his word, and had strong work ethics which he passed on to his children. He was always willing to help others and openly shared his experience, strength and hope.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 69 years, his sons James L. (Gloria) and Michael D. (Marie), daughter Deborah R. (Donald Collins), and Eugene Hufford who was adopted into the family. Nieces: Jacque Schmits, Annette and Leslie Hughes; Nephew: David G. Sanderson; Grandchildren: Kimberly Staton, Gary Montgomery, Greg Wilson, Ginger Wilson and James II, Jeffrey Williams, Jacqueline Vanderzyden, Michael Franklin, Edith Preston, Angela Coborn, Donald III, Frank Cheshire (Lindsay) and Joanna Cheshire and numerous great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his long-time friend, James Wizerwicki. He was dearly loved by all and lives in our hearts.
