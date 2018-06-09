SANTA FE—Mr. Russell Lee Herman, Sr. passed from this life Thursday afternoon, June 7, 2018, in League City.
Born October 10, 1938 in Galveston, Mr. Herman had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1969. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, worked in the maintenance departments at La Marque and Santa Fe ISD and was a former member of the carpenters union. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Harry and Lucille Myrtle (Huber) Herman; sisters, Dorothy Stanley, Ann Herman; brother, Fred Herman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Doris Herman; sons, Russell Lee Herman, Jr., and wife, Lena of League City, Freddie W. Moser, Jr., and wife, Donna of Santa Fe; daughter, Tracy Goulet Murray and husband, George of New Port, Florida; sister, Holly Herman; grandchildren, Curtis W. Moser and wife, Michelle, Kevin W. Moser and fiancé, Tina Jo Hileman, Erica Charm Newsom and husband, Taylor, Justin Arthur Herman and companion, Makenna Timm, Devyn Christine Herman and companion, Robert Pena, Michael Dvareckas, Jr., Jonathan Dvareckas, Eric Dumas; great-grandchild, Jordan Moser; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Herman, Curtis Moser, Kevin Moser, Taylor Newsom and Robert Pena.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Russell’s name to Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, c/o Texas First Bank, Post Office Box 608, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
