Patricia Morse-McNeely (95) passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 24, 2018. She was born April 2, 1923 to Bleeker and Anna Maud Morse on Galveston Island (BOI).

She was a Mother, writer/poet, teacher, family genealogist and decedent of Samuel FB Morse (telegraph inventor). As a single Mother, she raised 4 successful children. David, Timmy, Patty, Gail and her grandchildren, and family will miss her.

See www.wcfish.com for more.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription