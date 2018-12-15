Patricia Morse-McNeely (95) passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 24, 2018. She was born April 2, 1923 to Bleeker and Anna Maud Morse on Galveston Island (BOI).
She was a Mother, writer/poet, teacher, family genealogist and decedent of Samuel FB Morse (telegraph inventor). As a single Mother, she raised 4 successful children. David, Timmy, Patty, Gail and her grandchildren, and family will miss her.
See www.wcfish.com for more.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811.
