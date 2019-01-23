SANTA FE—Mrs. Jeanette Bares passed from this life Monday evening, January 21, 2019, in Texas City.
Jeannette was born February 11, 1938 in Clarksville to Jack and Gladys (Allen) Doraty. After her 18th birthday she married Albert H. Bares, Sr. and from then on the couple was inseparable. They started a family and moved to Santa Fe in 1964 where they raised their 5 children. Jeannette loved tending to her gardens and raising her chickens, but nothing brought her greater joy than being a grandmother. Whether she was sewing something special or going to their baseball games, she never missed a moment to be in their lives. Jeanette was always known as a cold-natured person, but her heart was as warm as the sun.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Jack Doraty; sister, Joann Doraty; great-grandson, Cody Hansen.
Survivors include her sons, Albert H. Bares, Jr. and wife, Connie, Mark Bares and wife, Debbie; daughters, Karen Kassler and husband, Ken, Sharon Sanchez and husband, Eddie, Vicky Nolan and husband, Tony; brothers, James Doraty, Jerry Doraty and wife, Judy; sister, Jennifer Caso; grandchildren, Matt Bares and wife, Lauren, Amiee Hansen and husband, Clayton, Kris Kassler, Kyle Kassler and wife, Tiffany, Kellie Taylor and husband, Jeff, Timmy McCoy and wife, Mandy, Lacey McCoy, Casey Hardisty and husband, Lyndon, Michael Sanchez, Patrick Sanchez, Sr. and wife, Jennifer, Elizabeth Bryant, Jacob Doraty; 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Albert H. Bares, Jr., Amiee Hansen, Mark Bares, Matt Bares, Kris Kassler and Kyle Kassler.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.