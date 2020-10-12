GALVESTON—
Joseph Fellman Seinsheimer, III, age 80, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. A private family service is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy, Galveston, Texas 77550, The Ronald McDonald House, 301 14th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550, or the charity of one’s choice.
