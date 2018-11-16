Geneva W. Daniel, 98, of Missouri City, passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2018. She was born in Quanah, Texas on September 25, 1920 to Hyrum Judson and Eva Lena Walker.
She was married to Floyd Daniel for 58 years. During that time they had many adventures, including living for a time in Australia, and made many lasting memories. Geneva and Floyd moved to Texas City in 1949. She became a long-time employee of Mainland Bank of Texas City in 1952 where she worked as an Assistant Vice President of Loans. She was a member of the Galveston Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). She was selected as the Woman of the Year for 1980-1981 for her achievement in the field of business, community activities, and participation within ABWA.
Geneva was active in the community. She served as a Girl Scout troop leader for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Mainland Church of Christ. After moving to Missouri City, Geneva attended the Stafford Church of Christ.
Geneva had a passion for gardening, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. She showed her love to them by always keeping them well fed. Chicken fried steak, mac and cheese, and homemade pies were just a few of her specialties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Maxine Autrey, her brothers George Walker, Carl Walker, and Lloyd Walker, and her husband Floyd Daniel.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Sandra and husband Byron Keith Lovelace, her grandchildren Kirk Lovelace, Beth Howell and husband Mike, and Amy Dawson and husband Philip as well as great-grandchildren Katie, Emily, and Kyle Howell, and Chase, Cameron, and Connor Dawson, and her brothers Garland Walker and wife Linda and Rayford Walker and his wife Avalee.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas. A Celebration of Geneva’s life will begin at 12:30 p.m. Immediately following she will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
