Carlos E. Tamez
GALVESTON—Carlos E. Tamez, 68, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Billie Marie Corolla
GALVESTON—Billie Marie Corolla, 82, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Vera Louise Campbell
GALVESTON—Vera Louise Campbell, age 95, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Caroline Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Caroline Rodriguez, age 54, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
