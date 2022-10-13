SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. June Josephine Criss passed from this life Monday morning, October 10, 2022, in Houston.
June was born January 25, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Abram and Willie Popham, Sr. While working as a sales associate at Weiner's, she met the love of her life, Robert Edward Lee Criss, Jr. They enjoyed traveling together especially to their favorite spot - Petit Jean State Park. June was always crafty, creating one of a kind cross stitch pieces, but more recently she picked up painting and diamond art. Her favorite place to go was Hobby Lobby. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abram and Willie (Heathcock) Popham, Sr.; husband, Robert Edward Lee Criss, Jr.; brother, A. L. Popham, Jr.; sisters, Annie Adams, Ola Mae Jackson.
Survivors include son, Tim Finley and wife, Julie; daughter, Donna Sunseri and husband, Mike; step-son, Robert E. "Rip" Criss III and wife, Donna; step-daughters, Pam Ritter and husband, John, Patti Brauer and husband, Larry, Kathy Smith and husband, Paul, Shelly Wright; grandchildren, Kristin Mayberry, Lauren Bigford, Ciara Sunseri, Shelbi Sunseri, and Step-Grandchildren Mary Moore, Kimberly Long, Dr. Jennifer Montes, Robert Jason Crisp, Mark Ritter, Jessica Ritter, Carl Brauer, Adam Brauer, Rachel Trosclair, Meagan Allen, Matthew Smith, Danny Smith, Tyler Smith, Megan Martin; 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe McArthur officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in June's name to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718, American Heart Association, Post Office Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692, Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church, 6808 CR 172, Alvin, Texas 77511. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
