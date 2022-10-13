June Josephine Criss

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. June Josephine Criss passed from this life Monday morning, October 10, 2022, in Houston.

June was born January 25, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Abram and Willie Popham, Sr. While working as a sales associate at Weiner's, she met the love of her life, Robert Edward Lee Criss, Jr. They enjoyed traveling together especially to their favorite spot - Petit Jean State Park. June was always crafty, creating one of a kind cross stitch pieces, but more recently she picked up painting and diamond art. Her favorite place to go was Hobby Lobby. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription