LA MARQUE — Carla Adriana Federighi Eriksson was born in Galveston, Texas on November 1st, 1936 to Iacopo Antonio Federighi and Zita Fontana Pelli Federighi of Santa Maria del Giudice and Antraccoli, Lucca, Toscana, Italy, respectively. Iacopo owned and operated several grocery/liquor stores in Galveston, and as typical during that time, the family lived upstairs above the store. When Zita passed on April 27, 1946, Iacopo and his two daughters returned to Italy to bury her in her homeland. While they lived in Italy for many years, Iacopo met and married Iside Annunciata Ghiselli of Sorbano del Vescovo, Lucca, Toscana, Italy, and they all returned to Galveston to continue living the American dream.
Armed with a thirst for knowledge, Carla excelled in academics and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1954, where she was president of her senior class. After graduating, she attended the University of St. Thomas. Carla's parents, along with her Catholic education and upbringing, instilled in her the work ethic, morals and values which continued throughout her life.
In 1962, Carla was introduced to her future husband, Alvar Eberhard Eriksson, Jr., by her best friend, Katherine Stiglich. Carla and Al were married on January 4, 1964, living in Galveston and later moving to La Marque. They had four daughters, Carla Adriana Eriksson, Erika Victoria Federighi Eriksson, Tanya Frederika Eriksson Wood, and Alexandra Elizabeth Eriksson.
For over 45 years, Carla owned and operated her own real estate brokerage firm, Carla Eriksson REALTOR®, where she used her excellent negotiating skills to her clients' advantage whether it was residential or her passion, commercial and industrial. During her career, Carla was a member, selflessly served and was elected as President, Secretary/Treasurer and Director multiple years with the Texas City-La Marque Board of REALTORS®, Galveston Board of REALTORS®, Texas Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®. She received many accolades by her peers for her outstanding professional skills and dedicated leadership in the real estate industry, including REALTOR® of the Year.
In 1992, Carla became a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, and in 1994, became a member of her beloved International Committee. She was a volunteer for 28 years on the International Committee and had the honor to be chosen as a Diplomat in 2011. She thoroughly enjoyed working on various subcommittees, especially being an interpreter where her fluency in Italian and four other languages was utilized extensively with various international guests and during the committee's international travels. She and Al traveled around the world as ambassadors for the committee promoting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and the State of Texas, making many lifelong friends and acquaintances.
If Carla wasn't running her real estate business, volunteering or traveling with the International Committee, you could oftentimes find her on the sawdust dance floor of Arkey Blue's Silver Dollar in Bandera, keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles using only a pen, voraciously reading about current events, attending Texas A&M University football games and events, or informing the grocery store managers that they have mis-priced an item on their shelves. Carla was a fabulous raconteur, and if you heard her say, "Let me tell you something," with hands in motion, you knew it was going to be a fun and interesting conversation. She loved to dance, laugh, and surround herself with family and friends. And, in typical Italian tradition, she was an extraordinary culinarian who was well known for her and Al's many festive gatherings.
Of all the many accomplishments she was able to achieve, her greatest accomplishments were her daughters.
Carla was preceded in death by her mother, Zita; father, Iacopo; second mother, Iside; sister Guiditta (Judy) Assunta Federighi Saracco and brother-in-law, John J. Saracco; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alvar E. and Edna C. Eriksson, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alvar E. Eriksson, Jr.; four daughters: Carla A. Eriksson, Erika V. F. Eriksson (Dwayne R. DeVries), Tanya F. Eriksson Wood (Michael A. Wood), and Alexandra E. Eriksson; granddaughter, Hunter Gabriella Eriksson and grandson, Michael Eriksson Wood; nephews: George I. Saracco, John J. Saracco, Jr., Anthony C. Saracco, and Michael F. Saracco.
Pallbearers will be Carla A. Eriksson, Erika V. F. Eriksson, Tanya F. Eriksson Wood, Alexandra E. Eriksson, Hunter G. Eriksson, and Michael E. Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be George I. Saracco, Lawrence (Larry) M. Parsons, David (Scotty) S. Parsons, Richard (Ricky) J. Parsons, Donald L. Collier, Michael A. Wood, Jim T. Wenman, Jr., Brian H. Teichman, and Quentin J. Coryatt.
Carla's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for Dr. Surendra Jain and the caregivers at MD Anderson Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Gottumukkala Raju, Dr. Milind Javle, and especially John Donkor for his personal attentiveness in taking care of Mamma.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica, 2011 Church St., Galveston, on Friday, May 6th, beginning at 5 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
Funeral mass will be held at noon, Saturday, May 7th at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas.
"Guarda la luna e mi vedrai"...Mamma
