Amerigo J. “Del” Del Buono, 97, of League City, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2018, at his home surrounded by family. Del was born in Detroit, Michigan, the first in his family born in the United States. The Del Buono family emigrated from Italy to the United States in 1920.
Del graduated from high school as class Valedictorian and began his college career at Wayne State University, Detroit. Del entered the United States Army following the Pearl Harbor attack. Upon completion of basic training, he was selected for Officer Candidate School. While in officer training in Maryland, he met and married Mary Lorraine Ramsburg, shortly before he was deployed to the Philippine Islands. He was promoted to Captain prior to his discharge from the Army in 1946.
Del resumed his education at Wayne State. While working full time and raising a growing family he attended night school. He completed his undergraduate degree and also his Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, with honors. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer (RPE) in three states.
Del had a distinguished career with many of the most respected corporations, both in the US and international. His career lasted 70 years, primarily in the pipeline industry.
Del and Mary (now deceased) were married for 51 years and raised five daughters. He is survived by five daughters: Rosemary Creamer, Cristine Pecknold, Lorraine Del Buono, Diane Del Buono and Elizabeth Del Buono; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Daigle Del Buono. They spent 15 years together traveling extensively and enjoying the company of friends and family.
He is pre-deceased by his first great-grandchild Joseph and is survived by five step-children: Debi Fife (Charlie), Cindy Walthall (Jonathan), John Michael Guillot (Lisa), David Guillot (Holly), and Karen Odom (George); 15 step-grand-children and 3 step-great grandchildren, and another due in April, who loved their Papa Del.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 4-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster Location, 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573 on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Del requested cremation so there will be no burial services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Wilton, NH; Star of Hope, Houston, TX; Doctors Without Borders, New York, NY; or St. Mary Catholic Church, League City, TX, or the charity of your choice.
