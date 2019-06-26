GALVESTON—Vivian Ella “Que-Que” Jones, 83, peacefully departed this life on June 21, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Vivian was born September 30, 1935, in Bay City, TX and lived the duration of her life in Galveston, TX. She graduated from Central High in 1952. She also attended Franklin Beauty School and College of Mainland. She was a member of Avenue l Baptist Church.
She leaves precious memories with her sons, Tyrone (Clotida), Eric, Daniel and Woodrow Jones (Freddie); daughters, Mary Evans and Cynthia Howard; brothers, Casey and Henry Jones; sisters, Mable Beasley (Perry) and Gladys Wiley; 34 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, with a visitation beginning at 12 Noon followed by service at 1:00 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church with Pastor E.R. Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery Mausoleum.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
