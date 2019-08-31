Virgie Mae Drake (Alcorn) Johnson, 92 yrs., departed this life Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Drake and Loreta Mae (Landry) Drake (Welsh, Louisiana); two devoted brothers Melvin and Claude Drake; two deceased husbands, Willie Alcorn Jr. and George Johnson, III.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Robert Alcorn, Willie Alcorn, Linda (Alcorn) Arceneaux, and Grace (Alcorn) Thomas.
A Celebratory Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Queen Of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568, Floral and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Church.
