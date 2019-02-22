Willie Hutchison Steed, 90, longtime resident of Texas City, recently of League City, passed away February 20, 2019 at her home. Willie was born November 13, 1928, in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime employee of Perry Scale Company in Houston and a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Texas City. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Vernon Steed, Sr., sons David Painter, Martin Painter and Jerry Steed.
Willie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Judy Painter Decker of League City, Linda Painter Ginn of Denham Springs, Marilyn Painter Perry and husband Ronnie of League City, Russell Steed and wife Rose of Austin, Phyllis Hestilow and husband Buddy of Bastrop, Vernon Steed, Jr. of La Marque, Richard Steed of Houston, and Kerry Steed of Dickinson; sixteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
In her honor, a visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 with funeral services 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster. Pastor Cecil Whitton officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Greg Decker, Steven Decker, Cody Perry, Connor Steed, Sean LeBlanc, and Ronnie Perry. Honorary pallbearer will be Buddy Hestilow.
