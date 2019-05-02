Mrs. Shirley Faye Hendricks of Texas City entered into eternal rest on Thursday April 18, 2019.
A Wake service will be held for “Gannie” on Friday May 3, 2019 in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Her life will be celebrated Saturday May 4, 2019 at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th Street North, Texas City, 77590, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
She shall peacefully rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
