TEXAS CITY — Kevin Scott Dudley "Puff" Laid down to rest on September 18, 2021 in San Leon, TX.
Kevin was born on July 24, 1991 to Lucy Lynette Haak in Galveston, Texas (UTMB). He was the second child of Lucy. Kevin later through marriage was adopted into the Dudley family. Kevin entered High School in Santa Fe Texas and later transferred to Texas City High but a lifelong Santa Fe "Indian". Kevin was a very skilled licensed apprentice plumber and carpenter. His passion was fishing and camping. When Kevin was in the ninth grade in Santa Fe High School, he got caught smoking at school where he earned the nickname "Puff".
Kevin was a faithful and loving son to his mother and stepfather. Loyal to his brothers. A committed step brother and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish his memory his loving mother and stepfather, Lucy Haak Bourgeois (Terry); father, Edwin Nathan Dudley; brothers, Martin Dudley (Felicia), Nathan Dudley, Robert Dudley (Kayla), Terry Bourgeois, Jr. (Tierra); sisters, Erica Bourgeois, Cortni Bradley (Calvin), grandparents, Raymond and Gladys Haak and Harry and Sayde Dudley; his best friend, Joseph Harrison, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loved ones and friends
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Joseph Harrison, Calvin Bradley, Zackery Haak, Ryan Snarr, Justin Green, James Donaldson, Colton Adkins and Jason Stamper
Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Dudley, Nathan Dudley, Robert Dudley, Terry Bourgeois Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.