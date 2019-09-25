SANTA FE—Mrs. Edna Beatrice “Bea” Payne passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019, in La Marque.
Born February 10, 1935 in Joplin, Missouri, Mrs. Payne had been a resident of Santa Fe for 20 years, previously of Kentucky. She attended Midway Church of Christ in Hitchcock and Cadiz Church of Christ in Cadiz, Kentucky. Bea was a claim processor at American National Insurance in Galveston for 20 years and a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Alvin. Bea was an avid reader who also enjoyed crocheting, writing and watching movies but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Noah and Ellen Esther (Britton) Owen; husband, John Allen Payne; sisters, Dorothy Lee Owen, Patricia Ann Lacey; brother, Richard Eugene Owen.
Survivors include her sons, John Richard Allen Payne of Cadiz, Kentucky; Paschal O’Neal Payne of Santa Fe; daughters, Patricia Ray Rosier and husband, Bobby of Santa Fe, Sandra Kathleen Burnett of Inglewood, Florida, Le’Vonne Lee Almendarez and husband, Dan, Sr. of Santa Fe, Paula Beatrice Sample and husband, Robert of Santa Fe; brother, Charles Owen of Owensboro, Kentucky; 20 grandchildren, including her grandson that she raised, John Richard Allen Payne, II; 42 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501, with Mr. Cody Rosier officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Edna’s name to American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard, Suite 320, Austin, TX 78759 or Galveston County Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77554.
