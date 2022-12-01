Ana Maria Espinosa

GALVESTON, TX — Ana Espinosa earned her wings, Monday November 29, 2022 in Seguin, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Friday, December 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Ana was born June 7, 1932 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico and moved to Galveston, Texas in 1952. Ana was a very giving and loving person who dedicated her life to her family. She had a fondness for dancing and a hobby of playing the Lottery. She loved to cook and share her food with neighbors and friends. She was employed at Shrimp & Stuff Restaurant for 10 years where she worked her way up to manager. Anita, as she was lovingly called, then worked cleaning offices. She was a hard dedicated worker who passed her hard work ethic on to her children. Everyone who met Anita had a friend for life. She was a giving woman with an enormous heart. If you needed a ride, babysitter, or a shoulder to cry on she was there. Anita loved her grandchildren very much and they have many fond memories with their grandmother. In her eyes they could do no wrong.
Ana was preceded in death by her parents Roman Rodriguez and Margarita Garcia Rodriguez; grandson Mario Espinosa and great granddaughter Monica Ray Cruz. Left to cherish her memory are her children Melva (Alfredo) Cruz, Irma (Fred) Sanchez, Melecio Espinosa, Tiofila Josie (Jose) Rodriguez, Viola Flores, and Roman (Beatriz) Espinosa; grandchildren Alfredo Cruz, III, Ray Cruz, Marcus Cruz, Stephanie Sanchez, Freddy (Josie) Sanchez, Jr., Michelle (Manuel) Tobias, Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Alicia Vela, Ana (Paulino) Cisneros, Jonathan McKinney, Roman (Emily) Espinosa, Jr. , Preston Espinosa and Maddox Espinosa; 18 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters Aurora Villarreal and Belen Lopez Pulido; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Mario Espinosa, Jr., Roman Espinosa, Jr., Preston Espinosa, Federico Sanchez, Jr. and Ray Cruz.
