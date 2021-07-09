SANTA FE — Rachel Vela Mendoza, 90, passed away on July 7, 2021. She was the widow of Pablo Mendoza. She was born in San Antonio, TX to parents Salvador and Louisa Vela. She enjoyed gardening, reading, going to casinos and watching football, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by son Paul Mendoza and wife Alicia Mendoza. Grandchildren Anthony Mendoza (Virginia Mendoza), Rebecca Cagle (Gary Cagle), Mark Mendoza (Brooke Mendoza). Great grandchildren Gary Cagle Jr, Kamryn Mendoza, Nathaniel Mendoza, Gavin Cagle, Alana Mendoza, John (Trey) Archer, Gage Cagle, Keira Mendoza, Mark V Mendoza. Sister Theresa Ruiz and numerous nieces and nephews. Rachel is preceded in death by brother Frank Vela (Mary Vela) and sister Sara Solis (Johnny Solis).
Pallbearers will be Anthony Mendoza, Mark Mendoza, Nathaniel Mendoza, Gavin Cagle, Trey Archer and Gage Cagle.
A public visitation will be held at 9:30am on July 14, 2021 at Shrine of the True Cross, 300 FM 517 Dickinson TX. Mass will follow at 10:30am, then burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe TX.
