Gail Perkins Richardson

TIKI ISLAND — Gail Perkins Richardson, cherished mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on August 30, 2022. She spent her last hours with her beloved children and grandchildren holding her hand, loving her and sitting with her. The world is a better place because Gail occupied it. We will miss our best friend and biggest champion but know our father is thrilled to see her.

Gail was born in 1941 in Tyler, Texas to Bascom Perkins, an attorney and Mildred (Lamb) Perkins, a long-time first grade teacher. She was the youngest of two daughters. She grew up in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. She then attended East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas where she obtained a degree in library sciences.

