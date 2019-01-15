Sara Aline Slaughter Busbee, 81, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 18, 2019 at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Sally was born in Houston, Texas to Sarah Faye Johnson and Sol Robert Slaughter. The family moved to Texas City in 1943 when her father was employed by Union Carbide and where they remained. She attended Texas City Schools graduating from Texas City High School in 1955. She was active in the band and many social clubs at school.
After graduating from high school, Sally left for Texas Christian University (TCU) where she completed one year. When she came home that summer, she decided to be married to her life-long friend and sweetheart, Benjy Busbee. When her two children started school, she returned to college at the University of Houston Main Campus and graduated (Summa Cum Laude) in 1971 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Following graduation, Sally began what was a 27-year career as a fifth-grade teacher for the Texas City ISD. Education was always important to Sally and she “loved” all of “her kids”.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, as well as her in-laws, Simpie and Benny Busbee.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Benny (Benjy) Crawford Busbee; daughters, Julie Carter (Jim) and Beverly Busbee; grandchildren, Sara Carter, Olivia Utley, Mason Utley, and James Carter.
In addition to raising a family and teaching, Sally was active in many professional and social organizations: DRT, DAR, Delta Kappa Gamma, Mainland Retired Teachers Assn., Zeta Tau Alpha, Mainland Scarlett O’Hatters, bridge and book clubs.
If you would like to remember Sally, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the TCISD Foundation for the Future, 1700 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590; or The Alzheimer’s Assn., 6055 South Loop E, Houston, TX 77087.
