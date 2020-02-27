SANTA FE—Mr. Dana Anthony Castillo, 58, passed from this life Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Mary Ellen Chapman, age 83, of Galveston, passed away on February 20th. Arrangements are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City — www.carnesfuneralhome.com
HITCHCOCK—Earlene Jones Crockett, 65, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Victor John Damiani, 81, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Zenaida B. Rivera, 72, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
