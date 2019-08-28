Maxine N. Riley

Long-time Dickinson resident Maxine Nail Riley died peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 90, after a brief illness. Maxine was born in Sunny Side, Georgia and was one of the first women permitted to attend Emory University. There, she studied microbiology. She completed her bachelor’s degree at LaGrange College.
Maxine was working at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta when her former college roommate suggested she join her as a civilian lab technician, working for the Army at Fort McPherson. It was there she met Louis S. Riley, Jr., just back from Korea and not yet a doctor. They were married in 1953. Lou went to Baylor Medical School in Houston and Maxine was accepted there to do research in microbiology. The two moved around a bit, and had two children, Louis III and Michelle. In 1963 they moved to Dickinson, and Lou opened his OB/GYN practice in 1964.
In the early 1970s, Maxine became fascinated with the travel industry and began her second profession. As a certified travel agent, she owned and operated three area travel agencies: International Tours of NASA, International Tours of Baybrook, and Travel Options. Through these enterprises, Maxine traveled the world, experiencing adventures in Russia, New Zealand, Greece, Israel, Korea, and many other countries. She specialized in designing custom cruises and round-the-world trips for her loyal clients.
Lou died in 1995, and in 2007 Maxine fell in love again, with Reverend Allan Anderson, whom she met when Allan served as interim minister at First Presbyterian Church in Dickinson. They married and had a wonderful eleven years together. Maxine delighted in her second family, and loved visiting with Anne, John, Margaret, and Molly and their husbands and children. Allan passed away in May 2018.
Maxine is survived by her son, Louis S. Riley III; her daughter, Michelle Riley; her granddaughter, Alexandra Kaye Riley; her beloved sister, Joyce Smith; and Allan’s children: Anne Anderson, Margaret Amada, Molly Anderson, John Anderson, and their families.
Maxine’s funeral will be held Saturday, August 31 at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery at 21620 Gulf Freeway in League City. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial directly afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Presbyterian Church in Dickinson for the church’s Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts or Dickinson’s public library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.