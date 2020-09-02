TEXAS CITY—
Donald Ray Guidry, 64, departed this life on August 27, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center.
The family will have a visitation in his honor on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9-11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required.
He leave precious memories with his wife, six children, 20 grandchildren,2 great grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, and a host other family and friends..
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.