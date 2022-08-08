TEXAS CITY — Jo Ann Guss, 83 of Texas City passed peacefully on August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Jo Ann Gersteman Guss was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas on October 30, 1938, to Lee and Dorothy Gersteman. Jo Ann resided in Houston until January of 1957 when she met and married the love of her life, Harry Guss, to whom she was married over 65 years. Harry was her best friend, a devoted father that loved God and family. Jo Ann acknowledges Harry as an integral part of all aspects of her care for the last several years.
As a youth, Jo Ann attended and was a charter member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. After graduating from Milby High School in 1957, she was employed at Golf Crest Country Club in Pearland, Texas. Once becoming a mother, she was entirely and selflessly devoted to raising her three children.
Her passions included gardening, traveling to JSC Conventions, and cooking holiday meals for family and friends. Jo Ann also thoroughly enjoyed hearing Harry sing at his various music events. There was nothing she loved more than to strike up a conversation with a stranger or friend. Jo Ann also had a great affection for all animals and her furry dog friends.
Preceded in death by her are her parents Lee and Dorothy Gersteman, brother Ronald Gersteman, aunt Mary Caliva and husband George Caliva, aunt Virginia Kuss and husband Otto Kuss. Jo Ann is survived by her husband Harry Guss, her three wonderful children Rusty Guss and companion Jacqueline Martin, Steve Guss and wife Sheryl, Karen Hopkins and husband Jim, sister-in-law Pat Gersteman, grandchildren Jared Guss, Matt Guss, Jordan Speer, Hunter Guss, Jamie Guss, Candace Anderson, Haleigh Coggins and Dustin Hopkins, great grandchildren Wake Hopkins, Auggie Guss, Kloee Guss, Reece Coggins, Blythe Coggins, and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 RD. W, Dickinson, TX 77539, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral services to immediately follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gersteman, Jared Guss, Matt Guss, Hunter Guss, Jim Hopkins and Dustin Hopkins. Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony Caliva and Kenny Coggins.
The family would like to thank Todd Caliva and the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital Staff for their compassion and attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Well Foundation through the Crowder Funeral Home website.
