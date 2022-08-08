Jo Ann Gersteman Guss

TEXAS CITY — Jo Ann Guss, 83 of Texas City passed peacefully on August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Jo Ann Gersteman Guss was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas on October 30, 1938, to Lee and Dorothy Gersteman. Jo Ann resided in Houston until January of 1957 when she met and married the love of her life, Harry Guss, to whom she was married over 65 years. Harry was her best friend, a devoted father that loved God and family. Jo Ann acknowledges Harry as an integral part of all aspects of her care for the last several years.

