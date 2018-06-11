Funeral mass for Walter Nelson Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Graveside rites will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Pedro Arreguin Sr. will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Russell Herman Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Celebration of life services for Toni Rodgers will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
