LA MARQUE — Richard "Leo" Long, Sr., 67 of La Marque passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in League City. He was born December 4, 1953 in Texas City to Johnny and Fannie Long.
Leo was in the US Airforce and worked as an Instrumental Tech for HL & P. He loved gardening in his yard and was a published Author of Poetry. Leo was a coach for the La Marque Little League Baseball.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Leo is survived by his daughter Melissa Michalak (Greg), son Richard "Bubba" Long, Jr. (Amy), sister Linda Hatton (Lynn), two brothers; Glen Long (Janet) and Charles Long (Sharon), his two grandchildren; Hunter Long and Cooper Michalak, two step-grandchildren; Chase Briggs and Tandy Fuentes (Carlos) and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 12:00Noon on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Mark Sullivan, Jon Taylor, Shane Long, Donald Boothe, James Bjerke and Tyson Frost. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Long, Hunter Long, Sam Roberts and Ken Graves.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
