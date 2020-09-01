Mrs. Frankie Williams was called to her Heavenly home on August 15, 2020.
Frankie was born in Galveston, Texas on July 30, 1946. She was a proud graduate of the Central High School Bearcat Class of 1964. We will miss her dearly but we know she is with her dear husband, Robert L. Williams, Sr.
Frankie is preceded in death by her father, Franklin Robinson; mother, Estella Ray Sanders; mother, Ella Morris; father-in-law, Ogene Morris, Sr.; youngest brother, Elray Sanders; brother, Melvin Morris; sister-in-law, Francis and great-grandchildren, Dominique and Da’Sayni Henderson.
Frankie leaves to cherish her memories: son, Robert Lee Williams, Jr.; daughters, Sheila Moore (husband, Otis Sr.), Areatha Wilson and Monica Williams; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Allen C. Sanders (wife, Judy); sisters, Brenda J. Woods (husband, Thomas), Debra Martin (husband, Allred), Janice Darden and Alicia L. Sylvester and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 12pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
