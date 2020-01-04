Josefa “Henrietta” Molina
Josefa “Henrietta” Molina, age 96, went home with the Lord on January 2, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, immediately followed by a wake service at 7:00 p.m., at the Emken-Linton Chapel.
Henrietta was born on November 28, 1923 in Harlingen, Texas. She was a beloved wife and homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Molina in 2003. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Josefina “Josie” Silva, with whom she lived for the last 15 years of her life, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews who are blessed by her memory and example.
1 Corinthians 15: 53-55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.