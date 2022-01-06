Frederick Eugene Freddie/Benny Kirby

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Frederick Eugene Kirby (Freddie, Benny), 58, departed his earthly home on December 23,2021 in Houston, TX. He was born December 23, 1963, in Galveston, TX to Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby. Frederick is preceded in death by his parents, Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby, his siblings Loucelius Jr., Lubertha, Joyce, Lonnie, and nephews Keith Payne, Khile Kirby. Freddie was educated in Galveston schools, graduating from Ball high School in 1982. Freddie went on to further his education at Texas Southern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and was also in the The School of Pharmacy. While at TSU he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. After college, he held jobs in various industries in Houston until his retirement. Freddie expressed his Christian faith at an early age and attended various churches in Houston, TX. He will lovingly be remembered by his siblings, Sharon Kirby (Mike), Johnny Ray, Willie Mack, Aubrey Wayne, Clifton Anthony, Calvin Lawrence (Net), and Eric Calvert. His nieces and nephews: Kermit Payne, Sean Kirby, Lonnie Kirby Bethel, Sharonda McClain, Christopher Kirby, Lawanna Kirby, Larry Wayne Jones, Calvin Kirby Jr., Tyler & Joshua Kirby, Jolisha, Eric Kirby, Erin Kirby and Seanique Kirby. He also leaves many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
