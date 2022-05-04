Pearl Regina Smith

TEXAS CITY — On August 16, 1936, Pearl Regina was born to the parents of Arthur Tyler and Evelyn Sanders Jones in Bay City Texas. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church and school (to the 8th grade). She attended Central High School in Galveston. She worked at Saint Mary's Hospital until her retirement in 1996.Pearl married the love of her life, Melvin Charles Smith Sr. and to this union one son was born, Melvin Charles Jr. (Tyke).She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Shavers in Los Angeles, California and Phyllis Southern of Galveston, God Daughter, Jean Harris George and special friends Roberta Lyons (Aunt Gee), Sherman Jones, Mike Thompson, Donnie Hardeman, and Brian Bellow. Brian checked on her everyday to make sure she was alright after her son passed.Other deceased family members are brothers Jeremiah Jones of Brazoria, Texas, Arthur Tyler Jr., Arthur Tyler Sr. (Father) and Evelyn (Mother) and sister Brenda Kaye Jones.She leaves many friends, church family, nieces and nephews. She joined Greater Barbours Chapel, under the leadership of Reverend James Brown and Reverend Andrew Berry (New Life Church of Texas) where she was a part of the Mass Choir and served on the Usher Board. Her passion was the Senior Adult Ministry (SAM).
