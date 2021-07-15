TENNESSEE/TEXAS —
Lance Lesley Land, born in Dunlap Tennessee on August 9, 1940, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8th, 2021.
Lance is predeceased by his wife, Sybil Ann Trent Land, his parents, Lillard and Ova Lee Walker Land, his brothers, Pete, Clyde, and Don, his sister, Kimberly. He is survived by his children, Tresa (Donald) Higbee and Danny (Michelle) Land. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy Mosley, Lisa (Ryan) Hayes, Alex and Tyler Higbee, Sybil Land, and his great-grandchildren, Noah and Mason Hayes. Lance is also loved and survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his sister in law Ruthie Trent Russell.
Lance served in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He owned and ran several businesses during his lifetime including Texas Electrical Machinery in Houston, Texas and Joy Land Market in Crossville, Tennessee. Lance enjoyed time with family, old gospel hymns, driving country roads, gardening, and being an active member of his church. He was a lover of animals; his dogs meant the world to him. He was a hard-working man who had many interests. He was always working on one project or another. Lance was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Lance Land will begin at Calvary Baptist Church, 300 W Bell Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405 on Saturday, 7/17/2021, 11:00AM EST. Reverend Jon Weaver will preside. Interment to follow at Chattanooga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, we suggest any donations in Lance’s honor be made to your local animal shelter.
