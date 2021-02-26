Dorothy Davis Judy Gore

TEXAS CITY — Dorothy “June” Davis Gore age 88, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on February 25, 2021.
June was born April 25, 1932 in Grand Saline, Texas to Franklin Hearst Davis and Arminda Katherine Crocker Davis.
June’s parents and she moved to Galveston in 1945 at the end of World War II to find work to save their family farm in Grand Saline. Her father went to work for Todd Shipyard and her mother worked for American National Insurance. June graduated from Ball High School in 1950.
After graduation, she went to work at American National Insurance in 1950, the Telephone Company in 1952, and the Texas City Chamber of Commerce from 1954 to 1957, when she then became a “stay at home” mom with her first child. June went back to work in 1966 as the supervisor of the Galveston County Tax office and retired in 1987 with 21 years of service at age 55. After retiring she became the church secretary of Northside Baptist Church in Texas City.
June was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, granny, great granny, aunt, and friend. She had a funny sense of humor, and would always greet you with a smile and a “how are you doing?” She was the cornerstone of our family. She loved and always had time for any of us. She could tell when we needed her and never failed to be there. She always made you feel like you counted and that you were important. She will be missed beyond measure.
June was preceded in death by her husband, James Bryant Gore, Jr. of 40 years, her parents, five brothers, five sisters in-laws, and granddaughter Brooke Nicole Sanders.
June is survived by her children: Steve Gore (Renee) of Sugarland, Texas; Carl Sanders (Hilda) of League City, Texas; Craig Sanders (Stacy) of Texas City, Texas; Karen Hupe (Gary) of Dickinson, Texas; grandchildren: Amy Gore, Hayley Hoelscher (James), Joshua Sanders, Kourtney Bilodeau (Brian); great grandchildren: Cayden, Charlotte, James and a new one expected in July, numerous nieces, nephews, her life-long friend Dorothy Fuller and best friend Grace Fontenot.
A special thank you to her incredible caregivers, Pam LaBeth, Nicksandra “Coco” Hall, Jani Heileman and Connie Hupe.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. The funeral service will begin at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021at the James Crowder Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Garber will be officiating and Pallbearers: Steve Gore, Carl Sanders, Craig Sanders, Gary Hupe, Joshua Sanders, James Hoelscher and Brian Billodeau; Honorary Pallbearers are: Gary Davis and Ronnie Davis. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
