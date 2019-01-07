Sandra Marie Hulse, 68, of Dickinson passed away January 4, 2019 in Texas City. Sandra was born in Waukegan, IL, on November 3, 1950 to Otis and Marilyn Wright. Sandra was a concierge at Regal Estates of League City for many years and a member of West Bay Assembly of God Church, Dickinson.
A Memorial Service in her honor will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the West Bay Assembly of God Church, 3607 FM 646, Dickinson, TX with Brother Melvin Ware officiating.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, sisters Patty Mayloth, and Marilyn Margaret, and brother J. T. Arden.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother Marilyn Pate and husband Johnny; beloved husband Richard Hulse; daughters, Angelique Marie Watson, Dawn Marie Duncan and husband Cary, and Marilyn Marie Kuschel and husband Earl; son Shane Hulse and wife Loubaba Alzarka; sister Susan Jane and husband Mark, Margaret Bollmier and husband Richard, Mary Jane and husband Todd, and Audrey Loranz; brother Jimmy Arden; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
