Parrott
Funeral services for Loma Parrott will be held at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Hines
Funeral services for Earl Hines will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster.
Marshall
Memorial service for William Marshall will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Rd., Houston.
Goffney
Celebration of life services for Domonique Goffney will be held at 11 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L. Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Guidry
Funeral services for Loyd Guidry will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., Galveston. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Reyes
Funeral services for Calistro Reyes will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. in the chapel of Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena.
