Chapa
Memorial service for Elia Chapa will be held today at 3:00pm at Moody Methodist Church.
Foster Jr.
Funeral service for Ted Foster, Jr., will be held today at 10:00am at the Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Blanchard Cemetery of Blanchard.
Garcia
Memorial service Esther Garcia will be held today at 11:00am at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Glover
Funeral service for Patricia Glover will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Cemetery.
Hall
Graveside services for Weldon Hall will be held today at 12:45pm at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
