Elijajuan Walker was born on February 28, 1986 in Galveston, Texas to Carl Walker Sr and Lisa Hardeman Walker. He attended Galveston Public Schools and was a 2005 graduate of Ball High School. He was a loving father, son and brother. You can always count on him to make you laugh. He had a big heart and a free spirit. He worked as a longshoreman, Motel 6, and dietary UTMB.
Eli was blessed to share his life with his loving and devoted parents, Carl Walker Sr and Lisa Hardeman Walker; one son, Elijajuan Walker Jr; one daughter, Ellianna Walker; brothers, Carl Walker Jr (Krystal), Jordan Battle, Jim Battle Jr, and Akil McMahon; one sister, Jilisa Walker; grandparents, Micheal Hardeman Sr and Doris Dillion and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St. La Marque, Texas 77568.
