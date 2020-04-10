LA MARQUE—
Lee Edmundson, 73, passed away at his residence on April 7, 2020 in La Marque, Texas. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Texas City, Texas to Alpha and Bessie Edmundson. Lee was a Honorable Army veteran and served under the 101st Air Borne. He served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1969 and earned Bronze and Silver Stars with Valor and numerous other medals. He was a Boilermaker #132. He loved his Macow Parrot E.T. of 30+ years and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother, father, 7 brothers and sister. He is survived by siblings Clara Ann Smart of Jasper, Texas and Pat Edmundson, Sr. of Hitchcock, Texas and many nieces and nephews.
His wishes were to be cremated and ashes be sent to the National Veteran Cemetery in Houston, Texas. A memorial will be held at a later date.
