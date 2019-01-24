The Rhone Family invites their family, neighbors, co-workers and friends to celebrate the life of their Patriarch James Oliver Rhone of Dickinson on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Lewis D. Little, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
James leaves to cherish his wife, Evelyn Narcisse-Rhone; seven children: Micheal Davis (Diane); Marvin Colbert (Carolyn); Debra Lewis; Ricky Rhone (LaQuita); Joyce Payne (James); Trina Rhone and David Rhone (Lyn); daughter-in-law, Janell Colbert; daughter he raised – Joyce Vorsburgh Williams (Morris); four step-children: Lynette Beal (Elliot), Louisette Fields, Antoinette Datrice and Calvin Datrice, Jr.; 36 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws. Also, the love of his life, The Dickinson Gators.
