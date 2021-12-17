DICKINSON, TEXAS — The world lost an amazing man of God on December 15, 2021, when John Logan “Jack” Matkin left this world for his heavenly home after 65 adventurous years among us. He was born on April 17, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Dr. Robert and Marianna Matkin.
Jack graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974. Shortly after, he was off to Southern Methodist University on an academic scholarship where he received a BBA in Accounting. While there, he played varsity football and was President of Lambda Chi Fraternity. He was honored by being chosen as a member of Who’s Who Among American College Students.
He continued his education by receiving a master’s degree in Education from the University of Vermont. From there he worked in higher education at Indiana University, Oklahoma University and Northeast Texas Community College. Feeling the calling to ministry, Jack then went on to get a Master of Divinity degree from SMU Perkins School of Theology.
Jack’s first appointment was as an Associate Minister at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville, Texas, followed by a year in the British Methodist Church in Barnstable, Devon, England. His next appointment was as Associate Minister at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas where he served for 6 years. Jack was next appointed Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church of Athens, Texas followed by Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church of Longview. In July of 2012, he was called to serve at Dickinson First United Methodist Church where he pastored until his death.
Jack was a proud Eagle Scout, active with many scouting packs and troops throughout his life, including both Pack 696 and Troop 696 in Dickinson. From 2018 to 2019 he served as President of the Dickinson Rotary Club. Jack was very proud of his nine years of sobriety and was a longtime member with the Bay Area Club of Alcoholics Anonymous.
He was a huge history buff. He loved camping, hiking, and anything outdoors, including hunting fossils and rocks. Watching sports on TV was a passion of his, especially college football. Jack was competitive at indoor and outdoor games and always had dominos ready to play 42. Traveling was another favorite past time. He visited many countries and traveled widely throughout the U.S.
Jack is survived by Rhonda, his wife of almost 30 years, sons Jordan and Wesley of Austin, brother Bobby of Mt. Pleasant, brother Charles and his wife Shelly of Mt. Pleasant, sister Becky and husband David of Keithville, LA, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and parishioners.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emily Regina.
A Memorial Service will be held at Dickinson First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., reception following. This Memorial Service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. There will also be a Celebration of Life held at Tennyson Memorial United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Dickinson First United Methodist Church, Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, The Ranch Halfway House of San Leon, or the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
