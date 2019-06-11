William E. Watt, II

December 18, 1947 - June 7, 2019
Father, Brother, Boss, Mentor, Rancher, and Icon.
Will studied Pre-Med at Texas Tech prior to changing paths to a career in Insurance. Will began a successful insurance career in 1973 with Penn Mutual. Within only a few short years of beginning his career in insurance, Will spent his time serving on many boards throughout his lifetime. He served as President and CEO at Rust, Ewing, Watt & Haney, Inc. from 1975-2002 and as Vice President from 2002-2019. From 1980-1982 he served as President with Gulf Coast Independent Insurance Agents Association, in 1981 CIC with The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors, and was on the Board of Directors for the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas from 1983-1986. He went on to serve again as Vice President in 1987 for the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, served as President of Independent Insurance Agents of Texas from 1988-1989, Chair of the Texas Association of Insurance Agents (TAIA) from 1990-1997. In 1993 Will was named Business Person of the Year by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce, and was also awarded the Howard O. Payne Award in 1995 for contributions to the economic growth and development of his community.
As if his accomplished success was not enough, Will couldn't keep still, and went on to pursue a license to fly and eventually was a licensed commercial pilot. During this time he continued to serve as Chair of the TAIA Agents Agency/Services Board in 1998, and Rotary Foundation and Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow in 1999. In 2001 Will was awarded the Drex Foreman Award for exceptional contributions to the Independent Agency System, Texas Insurance Industry, and his local community. Will's passion for serving continued through his work as he went on to teach; Taught Insurance 101, at College of the Mainland. His service continued as he served on CNA’s Pacer Board, Impact (PAC) Chairman and Board Member, Zoning Board for the City of Texas City, Chairman of Civil Services Commission for Texas City, Board of Directors of Taxpayers’ Research Council, Board of Directors Texas National Bank from 1978-1985, Board of Directors Texas First Bank from 1997-2002, and ending his service as a Board of Directors Texas Independent Bancshares from 2000-2002 and also a licensed commercial pilot.
Will is survived by his spouse, Wanda Watt; brother and sister-in-law, Tabb and Gail Watt; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Christen Watt; son, David Watt; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Davin Watt.
Per Will’s request there will be no service.
In lieu of sending flowers please donate to the The Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The leading wildlife research organization in Texas and one of his favorite resources.
Link to donate: https://www.ckwri.tamuk.edu/giving
Address for donation: Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, 700 University Boulevard, MSC 218, Kingsville, Texas 78363. Office: 361-593-4025.
