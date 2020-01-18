Manuela Eliaz, 89, was called home to her heavenly Father on January 16th, 2020. Manuela was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all she met. She had a strength that inspired, a wisdom that enlightened, and a love that nourished her family and friends.
Manuela was born on July 5th, 1930 in Freemont, Ohio to parents Bernardo and Antonia Ruiz. She was the youngest of five children. After her family moved to Galveston, Manuela met and later married Donaciano Eliaz. They had seven children and would later become grandparents to 13 grandchildren and great grandparents to 11 great grandchildren. Manuela was also a “second mom” to many neighborhood children over the years who found their way into her kitchen. There was always an open seat at the table. She was an avid reader, a talented craftsperson, an accomplished cook and baker, and a kind and loving soul. At Mom’s house, all were welcome and all were loved.
Manuela was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donaciano Eliaz, daughter, Sylvia Eliaz-Bostelmann, sister, Juanita Ruiz, brothers, Eistacio Ruiz, Natividad Ruiz, and son-in-law, Frank Lara. Manuela is survived by her brother, Liborio Ruiz, her daughters Marie Eliaz, Sara Moreno and husband Dwayne Moreno, her sons Antonio Eliaz and wife Paula Eliaz, John Eliaz and wife Dolores Eliaz, Joe Eliaz and wife Carol Caton Eliaz, and Jesse Eliaz and wife Allison Eliaz.
Memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX on Monday, January 20th. Service is at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. The work of this organization was something Manuela steadfastly supported for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.