William L. Harding
GALVESTON—William L. Harding, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Leonard Bernard Phillips, Jr.
GALVESTON—Leonard Bernard Phillips, Jr., 71, of Galveston, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.