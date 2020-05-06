Frank Hennigan was born June 7, 1944 in Bryan, TX to Otis and Lemmie Lee Hennigan. He attended school in Bryan, TX. He worked at Maritime ILA 1504 for 32 years.
On April 28, 2020, he entered into eternal rest. He was preceded in death by Otis and Lemmie Lee Hennigan, his parents; 3 brothers, Raymond, Otis Jr., and Clayton Hennigan.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Yolanda Hennigan of Hitchcock, TX; daughters, Frankie Tender of Herne, TX, Nicole Allen of Houston, TX, Angela Allen (Theodore) of Houston, TX, Elizabeth Hennigan King (Shelton) of Tomball, TX, Ashy Batts of Galveston, TX, MarQuishia Batts (Michael) of Hitchcock, TX, Shylonda Batts of Galveston, TX; sons, Durkelyn Haynes (Dana) of La Marque, TX, Derrick Batts of Hitchcock, TX; sisters, Faye Smith of Galveston, TX, Elizabeth Payton of Texas City, TX, Lou Young of La Marque, TX, Zenobia Hennigan of Texas City, TX; brothers, James Hennigan (Pam) of Texas City, TX, Roland Hennigan of Galveston, TX, Charles Hennigan (Leverne) of Galveston, TX, Aubrey Hennigan (Natalie) of Texas City, TX; 18 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, friends and love ones.
A wake service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque.
His homegoing services will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 6538 M.L.K. Ave, Hitchcock. The visitation service starts at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Mainland Cemetery, Hitchcock.
