GALVESTON—
Mrs. Annie Kellum passed from this life Saturday evening, February 15, 2020, in Webster.
Annie was born in Galveston on February 7, 1938. She took great pride in crocheting blankets for church drives which donated them to ministries all over. People in other parts of the world were touched by Annie’s talent and kindness and she was especially proud of that, but her talents went beyond crocheting. She created beautiful quilts, sewed and embroidered priceless keepsakes that her family will always cherish. Annie loved to garden and particularly loved purple roses. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother who would do anything for anyone in need and will be greatly missed by her many friends, especially her sister who has treasured memories of the many summers they spent together crafting quilts.
Annie’s karma came full circle when she met the wonderful staff at Mainland Rehab, Dr. Mary Jo Godnich and Dr. Sridevi Pavuluri and everyone who helped in her care. Their kindness shown to Annie and her family will always be remembered. Thank you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cebron “Mo” Kellum; sons, Ralph Kellum, Randall Kellum and Donald Kellum; grandson, Brandon Fiegel; parents, Ralph and Annie (Thibodaux) McClain; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Fiegel and husband, Bryan, Morgan Kellum, son John Kellum; brother, Ralph McClain and wife, Mary, sister, Frances Freeman; grandchildren, Nathan Fiegel, Ralph, Amber, Makayah, Bubba, Hayden, Maddox, and John Kellum, Shelby and Allison Morton, Ashton Kellum; great grandchildren, Izzy and Abby Kellum.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with the Reverend Susan Kennard officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.