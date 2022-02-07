Joseph Sam Jody Giamfortone

ARCADIA — Joseph (Jody) Sam Giamfortone was called home on February 4, 2022 at the age of 87, with his family by his side.
Jody was born in Dickinson, Texas on October 22, 1934 to John and Stella Giamfortone. He married the love of his life, Barbara Westrup, on October 25, 1958, where they have resided, in Arcadia, for over 60 years. Jody owned and operated Arcadia Shoe Repair sharing an adjoining space with Barbie's Beauty Salon, before opening Jody's Feed and Leather Supply in 1983. He operated Jody's Feed for 28 years before retiring.
In his early years, Jody enjoyed dancing and roller skating with Barbara, barbecuing, playing poker, drag racing and cutting up with friends at his feed store. He was an avid supporter of the youth through his involvement in the Santa Fe Little League, Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Association, and the Galveston County Ranchers' Association. In more recent years, he spent time riding his great-grandchildren on his tractor, playing dominoes with friends at the senior center, wood working, caring for his citrus plants and telling stories of his younger days. Jody will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
"Jody" Giamfortone, is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Stella Giamfortone, his brother, Johnny Giamfortone, and sisters, Estelle Daniels, Anna Mae Shaw, Rosie Falco and Sadie Salvato. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Westrup Giamfortone and three daughters and sons-in-laws, Debbie Berger and husband Robby, Teresa Achille and husband David, Sandy Blaylock and husband Wayne. He is also survived by his sister, Edna Andrews and by his seven grandchildren, Tiffani Crochet and Larry, Keli Collins and Matt, Robby Berger, Tarin Benard and Justin, Chase Achille and Valia, Dereck Berger and Alyssa, & Shelby Cridland and Christian. Jody is also survived by his nine great-grandchildren, Matthew, Cooper, Christian, Sebastian, Livia, Chloie, Aubrie, Brody and Bailey and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Father David Harris officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
