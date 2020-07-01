Louise Laverne Willis Wallace, 93 Passed away in her home on June 30, 2020. She was born October 26, 1926 in San Angelo Texas. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leon Wallace, 1 son Darrell Wayne Wallace, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Louise leaves behind 1 brother Earnest Willis, 6 children and their spouses, Lola And Jimmy Affolter, Jeannette and Donald Doskocil, Calvin and Zella Wallace, Neva Wallace, Tony and Mary Jo Wallace, Bonnie and Roger Machal, 28 grand children, 80 great grand children, 60 great great grand children and extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, in lieu of a memorial service, we will have a celebration of her life on her birthday October 26, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home located at 851 F.M. 517 road west Dickinson Texas.
