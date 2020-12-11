Elizabeth Barney Fooks

HOUSTON — Elizabeth "Woody" Barney Fooks, 88, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on November 16, 1932 to Philip Cushman Barney and Sarah Wambolt Barney (Hewes) and grew up on the east coast. As a child, Woody developed a love of horses, music, and natural beauty that would remain with her forever. She was very much in love with and married to Durand Fooks for over six decades. Together they raised six children that absolutely adored them. Liz received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UTMB Galveston and was dedicated to nursing and caring for others. She will be remembered for her love of nature and animals that included at least a dozen dogs- the last being Trudy, who was by her side every day until she passed. She and her husband were longtime residents of Pirate's Beach in Galveston. She enjoyed taking family to the beach for hours (and hours and hours), basking in the sun, and hunting for shark teeth. She was very proud of her children and if you ever had a conversation with her, you spent a minimum of ten minutes on at least one of them. She is in our hearts. She is a part of our souls. Must be nice to look back and know that you were loved so much by so many.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Durand Fooks. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather Tom Hewes, brother Dan Barney (Penny), and brother-in-law Bob Walker. She is survived by her brother Philip Barney and his wife Sally Barney of California, her sister Jane Walker, her sister-in-law Joyce Fooks Holland and her husband J.T. Holland, her son John Marshall Fooks, son Philip Jefferson Fooks and wife Nancy Mineer-Fooks, son Samuel Dunham Fooks, daughter Wendy Fooks Harrington and husband Mike Harrington, daughter Susan Fooks Taylor and husband Troy Taylor, daughter Katherine Fooks Foyt and husband Jerry Foyt. She is also survived by grandchildren Sean Oliver Fooks, Shane Austin Fooks, Ashley Elizabeth Mastin-Fooks Bradley and husband Sam Bradley, Connor Jefferson Fooks, Thomas James Fooks, Kaelyn Rae Mineer, Samuel Brock Fooks, Nicholas Austin Fooks, Michael Lee Poppe, Hayden Fooks Taylor and wife Morgan Kinloch Taylor, Mitchell Menotti Taylor, Amanda Haley Foyt, Lauren Elizabeth Foyt.
She will rest in peace next to her husband at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to a local animal shelter in her name.
