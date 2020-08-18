BOGATA—
Mr. Larry Mark Whittington, Sr. passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, in Houston.
Larry was born September 26, 1964 in Galveston to Arthur and Helen (Bliss) Whittington. He was a 1983 graduate of Santa Fe High School and soon after began his career as a police officer. Working patrol for Webster PD, he rose through the ranks to chief of police. He served many cities and counties as chief and after 34 dedicated years, he retired. Larry was a humorous guy who never took things too seriously until it came to the Dallas Cowboys – his favorite team. He loved driving around especially if the trip took him to his deer lease. Larry had a talent for working with wood. He could build anything from a picture frame to animal cages. Larry protected and served his community, friends and family and all who knew him are forever grateful to have had him on their side.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur David Whittington; brother, David Whittington, Sr. and nephew, David Whittington, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Teresa Whittington of Bogata; mother, Helen Whittington of College Station; son, Larry Whittington, Jr. of Webster; daughter, Rachael Young and husband, Joseph of Texas City; sisters, Karen Tinker and husband, Steve of Houston, Lou Ann Roquet of Bryan; grandchildren, Cali Young, Ember Young, Zoe Baker, Raelyn Baker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
